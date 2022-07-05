Jamie Dornan Suffers Injury During Charitable Golf Tournament

Belfast star Jamie Dornan had a big reason to celebrate last week when he was invited to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This week hasn't gotten off to a good start though, as he had to back out of a celebrity golf tournament due to an injury Tuesday. Dornan, 40, joined Bill Murray and former One Direction singer Niall Horan in Limerick, Ireland for the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

"Unfortunately Jamie Dornan had to withdraw from Day 2 due to injury and has been replaced by Phil Scott," the tournament's organizers wrote on Twitter. "We wish him a speedy recovery." Dornan didn't share any updates on his own social media pages but did tell a reporter he had "tore his oblique." Subsequently, a Twitter user shared a clip appearing to show the actor limping on the course.

The JP McManus Pro-Am tournament is a prestigious charity event that also attracts pro golfers, with Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Adam Scott among those participating this year. Despite the top-shelf talent sharing the spotlight, Dornan jokingly told Virgin Media Sport before the event he had "no nerves."

"It's a nightmare, it's just not what you're used to doing, playing golf in front of people," the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar star said. "So, as long as you get the first tee shot away, that's all that we really care about. I mean, 10 of the top 11 in the world are here, but that's the influence and the power of JP, he's [a] magnanimous, brilliant, generous person and everyone loves him and he's been very good to us. I think we are all very aware of how fortunate we are to be here."

Dornan is best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, opposite Dakota Johnson. He also earned critical acclaim for his performance as a serial killer in the U.K. series The Fall and his hilarious turn in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Last week, the Academy invited him and over 390 others to join, making him eligible to vote for the 95th Oscars. "Truly humbled by this. Thank you [Academy]. I'll use my votes wisely," Dornan wrote on Instagram.

The Fifty Shades films recently returned to headlines thanks to a new interview Johnson gave in Vanity Fair. She opened up about the troubles behind-the-scenes and shot down rumors of a feud between herself and Dornan. "There was never a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me," Johnson said. "I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other."