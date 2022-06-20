'Cha Cha Real Smooth': Cooper Raiff Goes on Self-Worth Search With Dakota Johnson (Review)

Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth doesn't break new ground in the coming-of-age realm, but the story of an aimless 22-year-old going on a search for self-worth aims straight for the heart and refuses to let go. Not all of the film is successful while it holds you in its grip, but the standout performances from Dakota Johnson and Vanessa Burghardt help it overcome Raiff's faults.

Raiff stars as Andrew, a 22-year-old New Jersey man whose plans to go to Barcelona with his girlfriend after college have crumbled. He's stuck working at a dead-end mall food court job and living with his mom (Leslie Mann), stepdad (Brad Garrett), and younger brother David (Evan Assante). One night at a Bar Mitzvah party with David, Andrew meets Dimino (Johnson), a mom in her early 30s who sticks close to her autistic daughter Lola (Burghardt). Andrew helps Domino and Lola reach the dance floor, which inspires him to take a second job as a "party starter." Andrew finds himself becoming closer to Domino and Lola, first as Lola's babysitter and then as a potential love interest for Domino. It all goes awry pretty quickly because Domino is engaged to Joseph (Raul Castillo), the man whose parents own her house.

Raiff's performance as Andrew is charming and he has the entire too-nice persona down perfectly. His choice of talent to surround himself is also admirable, as the 25-year-old filmmaker is keenly aware that they can help cover up his tendency to get a little too cute. Johnson is his biggest help in that regard. She's so effective in this part, and her chemistry with Raiff brings an added level of intimacy to their scenes together. Johnson seems to have lived in Domino's shoes. Coming-of-age movies tend to make the object of their lead characters into perfect objects of desire, but Raiff and Johnson avoid that with Domino.

Andrew's friendship with Lola is also central to making the film work. Raiff has a bright future as a director working with younger stars. It's hard to believe Burghardt has never acted professionally before because she's wonderful in her scenes with Raiff. The moments with Lola and Domino lead Andrew to wonder if he is only worth much to anyone if he's helping someone else, not realizing he can still be a great person while working on himself.

The problems with Cha Cha Real Smooth surface when Johnson and Burghardt aren't around. Andrew's support system is filled with characters who are merely sketches, from his mom to Macy (Odeya Rusha), a childhood friend he sleeps with when he can't sleep with Domino. Raiff also makes Andrew just so damn likable that you can't understand why Domino would go with Joseph, a cardboard man if there ever was one who only shows a slight hint of emotion when he needs to at the very end.

Cha Cha Real Smooth has lofty goals to break out of the Sundance formula of quirk. Yet, it doesn't quite reach into top-shelf coming-of-age territory as Raiff can't find the courage to take the film in unexpected directions. We've seen movies about young people searching for self-worth and a place in society before, going back to The Graduate. Cha Cha Real Smooth ends up exactly where we expect it, with Andrew realizing that it's worth it to define yourself before trying to jump ahead and get your life settled at 22. Raiff has a bright future ahead, and it will be exciting to see what he can do with more unconventional material. Let's hope he's also got a star like Johnson to bring his next characters to life. Cha Cha Real Smooth is now streaming on Apple TV+.