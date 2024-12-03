James Van Der Beek Selling Autographed Merch to Cover Cancer Costs

James Van Der Beek is returning to his Varsity Blues days to raise money for cancer expenses for himself and other families. The 47-year-old actor, who played Mox in the 1999 football film, announced that after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, he would be selling autographed and limited edition Varsity Blues-themed merchandise for a cause.

“Merch drop! Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey—each one personally autographed by me,” Van Der Beek captioned a series of photos that show him posing with a football in a jersey while the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” plays. “Grab yours now at the link in my bio or head over to JVDB.Shop.”

He continued, “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).” Van Der Beek’s website shows two jersey types available – a classic $40 replica and an $80 replica featuring an autograph.

Van Der Beek—who is father to children Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3, with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek—announced last month that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023. On Thanksgiving, he reflected on the “giant life re-direct” cancer has caused for him and his family.

“It’s been a tough year… and I’m thankful for all of it,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote on Instagram. “For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path. For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it.”

“I’m grateful for this new relationship I have to my body, and what I feed it. I’m grateful to each and every one of you who has reached out and sent good vibes and prayers. It all lands and makes a difference,” he continued. “And I’m more grateful than ever to my super human wife who has shown up on levels I never knew possible. Who has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that.”

Van Der Beek is set to give back on a larger scale this month, appearing in The Real Full Monty, a two-hour special also featuring Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, and Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli stripping down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer.