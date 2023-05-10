James Van Der Beek Has Bad News for 'Dawson's Creek' Fans Waiting for a Reboot (Exclusive)

Every teenager likes a good coming-of-age drama. And Dawson's Creek was no different. Premiering on the WB network in 1998, the series chronicled four friends in a small coastal town helping each other cope with adolescence. James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes starred as childhood friends, who were secretly enamored with one another. It's a classic tale. After six seasons, the show ended. For any Dawson's Creek fan looking for a reunion or reboot, don't count on it. Luckily, because of streaming services and syndication, the show remains in rotation, getting old and new fans alike. Its impact continues to grow. And Van Der Beek says that's the best part of what he does as an actor.

"The nice thing about making any kind of entertainment is, the audience owns it and they have their own specific personal relationship to it. I mean, it's wild. I get people coming up and saying that they watched the show, kids, and teenagers saying now that they're watching the show, and I just wonder what it's like for them to watch a show where for the first three seasons, nobody had a cell phone. I would imagine it's them looking into a time capsule," he told us in a recent interview.

The cast has reunited in recent years to reminisce on the good ole days and make the hearts of fans melt. In 2021, they participated in Entertainment Weekly's cover story to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's debut. In the days of reimagined versions of shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with a dramatized version like Bel-Air and classics like Roseanne coming back and getting spinoffs, Dawson's Creek fans want the same. But according to Van Der Beek, it's not his call.

"No, nobody's talked about that [a reboot or a reunion]. I think it would have to come from Kevin Williamson, the creator of the show," he said. "I mean, I keep in touch with those guys. But yeah, there's nothing in the works."

Dawson's Creek is currently available on streaming platforms like HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. A separate subscription may be required to view.