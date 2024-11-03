James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Cancer

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, has colorectal cancer. The 47-year-old star broke the news of his condition in a PEOPLE interview published on Sunday.

“I have colorectal cancer,” Van Der Beek said. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

Van Der Beek did not disclose what treatment he is undergoing for the disease, which is a cancer of the colon or the rectum. The father-of-six believes “there’s reason for optimism” around his illness. As for how he’s currently doing, he noted, “I’m feeling good.”

The two-time MTV Movie Award winner has continued to work in the wake of his diagnosis. He will appear in the upcoming Fox TV special The Real Full Monty, and recently starred in the movie Sidelined: The QB and Me. He also filmed a cameo in the now-canceled CW show Walker.

Official promotional art for Dawson’s Creek featuring (L-R) Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek

In addition to playing the title character in Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek is also known for his work on Dancing With the Stars, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber and One Tree Hill. He also voiced dad Boris Hauntley in the Disney children’s series Vampirina and Pazu in Disney’s English dub of the Studio Ghibli movie Castle in the Sky from director Hayao Miyazaki.