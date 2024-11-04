James Van Der Beek Apologizes to Family and Friends Who Learned of His Cancer Diagnosis Through the Press

James Van Der Beek is opening up about his colorectal cancer journey as the Dawson’s Creek alum, 47, apologizes to his loved ones who learned of his diagnosis in the press.

“It is cancer … Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them,” Van Der Beek began a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 3.

While there’s “no playbook for how to announce these things,” Van Der Beek said he had initially planned on sitting down for an extensive interview “at some point soon” in order to raise awareness for colorectal cancer and tell his story “on [his] own terms.” However, his plans had to be altered that same day, when the actor “was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

Continuing that he has “been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued, “I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.”

The father of six added, “Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention,” concluding, “Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come …”

Van Der Beek shared a video montage of photos of himself and his kids set to “Autumn Breeze” by Richard LaForge alongside his caption. In the comment section, his wife Kimberly, 42, wrote alongside a heart, “I love you baby.”

Van Der Beek had plenty of support from his fellow celebs as well. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented on his post, “Praying for you and your beautiful family, James. And I’m sorry you didn’t get to tell the world when you wanted to.” Fashion designer Rachel Zoe added, “Love You and your most beautiful family so very much and sending all the love strength and healing.”

Van Der Beek announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis shortly before posting on Instagram, confirming to PEOPLE, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.” He added, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”