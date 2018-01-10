New York Times Cancels on James Franco Over ‘Recent Allegations’

The New York Times has cancelled James Franco’s TimesTalk following “recent allegations” of sexual misconduct made by several women.

“The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist. Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein,” a Times representative said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

The TimesTalk, which was set to take place Wednesday at New York City’s Kaufman Center, was meant to showcase Franco and his brother’s work in their film The Disaster Artist. It was also meant to showcase “their familial bond, behind–the–scenes antics, and how there is more than one way to become a legend.”

The decision to cancel the event comes just days after Franco took the stage wearing all black and sporting a TimesUp pin at the Golden Globes to accept an award for his portrayal of filmmaker Tommy Wisseau in The Disaster Artist. His appearance at the ceremony was met with backlash online, some accusing him of hypocrisy for his own treatment of women.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Later appearing on The Late Show, Franco denied the allegations against him, stating that, “the things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice… I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it.”