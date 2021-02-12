James Charles Bald: YouTube Star Appears to Shave His Head in New Photos
Did James Charles shave his head? The YouTube star shared photos of himself bald on Thursday night, prompting many fans to wonder if he actually shaved off all his hair or if he is simply wearing a bald cap. He quickly started trending on Twitter after sharing the photos, using a bald emoji as the caption. One showed him dressed in black with a matching face mask, getting out of a car. The other showed him sitting at a restaurant table.
Charles, 21, had been teasing the big reveal all day. On Instagram, he said that his Stories on the platform had been "slacking so bad recently." A few hours after that he covered up the top of his head on a selfie and wrote, "Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair." Later, he shared the bald images, as well as a quick video of him winking at the camera.
👨🏼🦲 pic.twitter.com/KNHzCOJglY— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 12, 2021
A video circulating on social media shows the beauty vlogger talking to a paparazzo outside Boa Steakhouse in Los Angeles, telling him he shaved his hair himself and that he was "just trying something new." Fellow YouTuber and makeup artist Manny Gutierrez tweeted at Charles, "When you FaceTimed me to show me... my gasp could be heard around the world."prevnext
oh sis... you tried . but we know. pic.twitter.com/1h87fkw7Yr— Elle Marrs (@Planettmarrs) February 12, 2021
But not all fans on social media are convinced that James Charles is bona fide bald now — many skeptics accused him of simply wearing a bald cap and took a deep dive on proving their theory. One photo circulating social media shows Charles from behind, where wrinkles that look like they could be caused by a tight bald cap can be seen on the back of his head. It's unclear where the photo came from and easily could have been doctored by someone claiming Charles is wearing a bald cap for attention.prevnext
BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer. pic.twitter.com/pT4SS0mP6B— Advil Lavigne (@agaycowboy) February 12, 2021
Some fans have even jokingly compared Charles to other famous bald people, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Uncle Fester from The Addams Family, Avatar: The Last Airbender and famously bald children's cartoon character Caillou.prevnext
can u recreate this James Charles pic.twitter.com/WFgqKIWC2g— jocelyn #tubbo (@tripleadoe) February 12, 2021
Another YouTuber, Sean Doherty, better known as Draggie, wrote, "James I know it's fake." Someone else tweeted, "So we all know it's a bald cap right?"prevnext
how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/h7WXkgPZxZ— Berenabas (@Berenabas1) February 12, 2021
"i really can’t tell if this is fake or not," one Twitter user wrote. "LOOKING GOOD JAMES!!!" another said. "All the clowning aside, James looks hot, and normalizing being bald would be even hotter," someone else wrote.prev