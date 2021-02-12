James Charles Bald: YouTube Star Appears to Shave His Head in New Photos

Did James Charles shave his head? The YouTube star shared photos of himself bald on Thursday night, prompting many fans to wonder if he actually shaved off all his hair or if he is simply wearing a bald cap. He quickly started trending on Twitter after sharing the photos, using a bald emoji as the caption. One showed him dressed in black with a matching face mask, getting out of a car. The other showed him sitting at a restaurant table.

Charles, 21, had been teasing the big reveal all day. On Instagram, he said that his Stories on the platform had been "slacking so bad recently." A few hours after that he covered up the top of his head on a selfie and wrote, "Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair." Later, he shared the bald images, as well as a quick video of him winking at the camera.