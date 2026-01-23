Jameela Jamil Breaks Silence After Calling Blake Lively a ‘Suicide Bomber’ and ‘Villain’ in Unsealed Texts

Jameela Jamil has broken her silence after her texts calling Blake Lively a “suicide bomber” and a “villain” made headlines.

After the Good Place alum’s texts were revealed in recently unsealed documents included in Lively’s lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, Jamil took to her Instagram Story to address how feminism plays into the situation.

“Guys, feminism means fighting for the political, social and economic equity of women, for women,” Jamil, 39, said in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, as per Us Weekly. “Just gender equity. It does not mean you have to like every single woman. It doesn’t mean you have to be friends with every single woman.”

Jameela Jamil at the 2026 BAFTA Tea Party held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on January 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

She continued, “It means you can actually beef with other women. You can criticize me, you can do whatever you want as long as you are also fighting for their human right to the same things that men have,” adding, “That’s all feminism is. It is a moral and political stance. It is not a sleepover where we braid each other’s pubes, OK?

Jamil went on, “So if you are fighting for women’s rights but you don’t get along with every single woman, it doesn’t make you a bad feminist. You’re still a feminist. Keep fighting for those rights and thank you for fighting for those rights.”

Jamil’s conversation with Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, made headlines earlier this week as the two critiqued Lively’s talking points on the It Ends With Us press tour as being inappropriate for the film’s themes of domestic violence.

“She’s a suicide bomber at this point,” Jamil remarked during the conversation, also writing that she felt Lively was putting on a “bizarre villain” act.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of ‘It Ends with Us’ on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Jamil’s video on Thursday didn’t name Lively directly, but was posted after her texts made headlines with numerous outlets, with TMZ writing that the actress’ “feminist, women-first image may be taking a serious hit” because of them.

Lively’s December 2024 lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation is set to go to trial in May, although after the release of the recently unsealed documents, Baldoni’s lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss the suit, as per NBC News. Baldoni’s lawyers claimed that Lively’s suit was about “trivial and petty grievances,” while in response, the actress’ legal team argued that the lawsuit was actually about “women feeling comfortable in their jobs and not being retaliated against.”