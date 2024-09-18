The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is setting her sights on Netflix. The actress has landed a role in the Netflix film adaptation of Emily Henry's bestselling book, People We Meet on Vacation. She joins Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, and Lukas Gage, as well as previously announced stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.

Published in 2021, People We Meet on Vacation centers on blogger-turned-magazine-writer Poppy who tries to make amends with her long-time friend, Alex, by inviting him on a trip to Palm Springs. In 2022, Deadline announced that Brett Haley would be boarding the flick as director, with Yulin Kuang adapting the screenplay alongside producers Marty Bowen of Temple Hill, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner. Laura Quicksilver is overseeing the project for Temple Hill, and Erin Siminoff and Sophie Kaplan are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.

People We Meet on Vacation is the latest Netflix project for Jamil. Earlier this year, she lent her voice as Queen Olivia Orange for animated kids' series Princess Power. Other recent Netflix projects include Love at First Sight and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. As of now, People We Meet on Vacation does not have a premiere date, but now that more of the cast has been announced and production likely starting very soon if it hasn't already, it shouldn't be long until an estimated date, at the very least, is revealed.

Jameela Jamil is best known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC sitcom The Good Place for all four seasons from 2016 to 2020. Besides Princess Power, she can most recently be seen in Star Trek: Prodigy, Krapopolis, and Clone High, among others. According to Jamil's IMDb, she has three other projects in the works, so she is making sure to keep busy. It's just a matter of time before People We Meet on Vacation eventually premieres.

For those who have read People We Meet on Vacation, it will be exciting to see how Netflix takes it from book to screen. Of course, this is not the first time that the streamer has done an adaptation and a lot of times, it works out very well, like with To All the Boys. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that People We Meet on Vacation will match it. The cast is A+ already, and not just because Jamil is part of it. Fans will just have to wait and see how it does.