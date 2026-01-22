Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Address Rift in Their Friendship in Unsealed Text Messages

Unsealed court documents are lending more context to reports of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship rift.

Amid Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, court documents obtained by E! News show the two famous friends addressing their rough patch in a series of messages dating back to Dec. 4, 2024.

“I have no reason to ask, but I donno, I’ve been feeling like I should… is everything ok?” Lively texted Swift at the time. “I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s—t for months. You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it.”

Lively is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation — all of which he has denied. The actress continued that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had encouraged her to speak to Swift directly about her concerns regarding their relationship.

“I felt so stupid and like it sounded needy and awkward for everyone, especially bc I can’t explain why I have this feeling,” she wrote. “I do want to know everything is good, so I’m asking. I always want the opportunity to be a better friend if there’s something I unintentionally did. I know how busy and taxed you are – physically, emotionally, practically, so I don’t expect any more from you ever.”

In response, Swift admitted that Lively was “not wrong,” but assured her that the whole situation was “not a big deal.”

“I think I’m just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me,” responded the “Cruel Summer” singer, who was just about to wrap her Eras Tour. “Yes, there has been a lot of Justin stuff but I’ve been through things like this before and I know how all consuming it is.”

“It’s more like… and I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few… it’s felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees,” she continued. “It feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you’ve been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself.”

Swift went on to sympathize with Lively for feeling “attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons,” and like she has to “overly explain things,” but pointed out that their friendship made all of that moot.

“That’s just caused a little distance,” the Grammy winner wrote. “And you don’t need to apologize. Just come back, please.”

Lively was quick to respond with a humorous message, writing, “Thank you for your feedback. We at headquarters are reviewing your concerns and will get back to you in a timely manner.”

“For real, though. You’re right,” she continued. “I’ve become digitally paranoid. I’ve been texting like I’m writing. Not like me talking. I didn’t realize that until you pointed it out, but I see it. On top of that, I’m over packaging simple things bc I’ve felt so deeply misunderstood that I don’t trust my judgement of myself anymore…”

Lively then apologized for being a “stupid paranoid weirdo,” writing, “So thank you for telling me and for saying I don’t need to apologize and for not making it a big deal. But I am sorry. To you.”

Swift then kept it light with her response, writing that the first joking paragraph “took me OUT.”