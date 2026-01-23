Blake Lively Asked Ben Affleck for Help Amid Justin Baldoni Drama

In the midst of her ongoing public feud with Justin Baldoni, new court documents show that Blake Lively turned to a familiar face during production on the film It Ends With Us.

Lively sent her former co-star in The Town a cry for help via email, asking him for feedback on her new version of the movie after she “ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script” of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

“I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown ‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center,” Lively added, allegedly discussing Baldoni. “Yes that’s all the same person.”

Lively told Affleck that her and Baldoni were in a “bake off” over whose version of the film was better, requesting that he watch her version and send over constructive criticism if Affleck has “1:58 of free time at any time in the next few days.” She even requested his then-wife Jennifer Lopez watch the film, too, saying “I’m such a fan of Jennifer’s… I’ve told her as much every time I’ve met her, and it would be an honor to have her take.”

She further shared how “everyone” that Baldoni hired to work on the film is “in a cult,” nothing that “If I would’ve just formally directed it, it would’ve been much easier, but having to troubleshoot through his taste, ego and preexisting decisions made it so difficult and that’s not even touching on any of the wild HR issues and beyond.”

Lively is currently suing producer/director Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation on set of It Ends With Us.

Near the end of her email, Lively told Affleck there was “zero pressure” to watch the movie, but highly respected his opinion.

“I just really want this to work after all I’ve put into it,” she said. “This movie nearly killed me. And I can think of very few people who would be as prescriptive and insightful as I know you would be.”

She also mentioned how her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had gotten Affleck’s longtime best friend Matt Damon to watch the film.

“Good men showing up. I’m beyond grateful for that,” she concluded. “Also. Can you believe Jason Bourne is watching my movie!?!?! I’ll get you an autograph one day. Don’t worry.”