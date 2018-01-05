Celebrity

Disney Channel Star Jake Paul Drops N-Word in Freestyle Rap

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.Disney Channel and subsequent YouTube star […]

By

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.

Disney Channel and subsequent YouTube star Jake Paul — the younger brother of Logan Paul — is making headlines after video footage of him rapping the N-word twice surfaced on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video, which TMZ reports was taken in Palm Springs in April 2017 during a Coachella weekend, shows the 20-year-old freestlying over Rae Srummurd’s “Throw Sum Mo” beat.

About seven seconds into the video, Paul can be heard saying “little n— a—.” Later on, he says “I whip it like my n— Richie Vetter, he make the p— so w— it gets w—.”

Twitter reacted to the Bizaardvark star’s use of the N-word, calling his career “over.”

One of the brothers who makes up the duo of Rae Srummurd, Slim Jxmmi, was recently featured in a collaboration on Paul’s Christmas album.

Meanwhile, Paul’s older brother and fellow YouTube star, Logan Paul, is facing extreme backlash after posting a video of a dead body hanging from a tree in a Japanese suicide forest.

Celebrities and social media influencers alike called out Logan Paul, which led to two apologies earlier this week from the 22-year-old former Vine star.

In a video message via Twitter, Logan Paul called the video a “severe and continuous lapse in judgment” and says he doesn’t “expect to be forgiven.” He also apologized to the victim’s family and “anyone who has been affected by mental illness or depression or suicide.”

While Logan Paul’s fans defended his actions, many others rejected his apology and even demanded that his YouTube channel be deleted.

Many took to Twitter to slam both Paul brothers after the video of Jake Paul surfaced on Friday.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts