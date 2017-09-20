Jake LaMotta, ‘Raging Bull’ Boxer, Dies at 96

Boxer Jake LaMotta has died at age 96, TMZ reports.

LaMotta’s wife shared that the athlete died in a nursing home due to complications from pneumonia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The boxer, who began his career in 1941, went 83-19 in 106 pro fights and won one of six bouts with rival Sugar Ray Robinson.

“The three toughest fighters I fought were Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Robinson and Sugar Ray Robinson,” LaMotta once said, according to the International Business Times. “I fought Sugar so many times I’m surprised I’m not diabetic.”

LaMotta was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the 1980 film Raging Bull, with De Niro winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work.

LaMotta’s daughter, Christi LaMotta, posted a tribute to her father on Facebook Wednesday.

“My Father, Jake LaMotta July 10, 1922 – September 19th 2017 – Rest In Peace Pop,” the message read.

A source said that though the former athlete was battling illness, he stayed “fighting to the end.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @IBTimesUK

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!