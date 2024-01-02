Jake Johnson Breaks Some Unfortunate News to His Fans

Jake Johnson recently broke some unfortunate news to fans of his comedy series Minx. While speaking to Deadline, the actor admitted that he has yet to hear any news on if the show will be renewed for a third season. "But by evidence of me cutting my hair short," he confessed, "I don't [expect a renewal]."

Minx stars Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as a mismatched pair of creatives in the '70s who put together one of the world's first adult magazines of nude and scantily men. The show originally aired on Max when it was HBO Max, but then was later dropped and picked up by Starz. "I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it's called now, I think that was brutal for [the show]," Johnson said of the move. "Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it...My guess is you can't beat something up that many times and keep going."

(Photo: Courtesy of Starz)

Johnson went on to say that it was very "unfortunate" that Minx Season 2 couldn't get the appropriate traction, due to the tumultuous moment that the movie and TV industries had in 2023, because he feels "there was a lot to that show." Johnson later added, "I really loved the cast and the crew and the writers. It was a great group, but I don't know."

Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike over the summer, PopCulture.co had a chance to speak with Johnson and Lovibond about Minx Season 2. "I think it's bigger, I think there's more story, I think the characters grow and change, I think you're going to see a different version of Joyce," Johnson exclusively told PopCulture. "I think Doug gets punished a little bit this year. He gets a new opportunity, but he also has to take his medicine a little bit. I think you get to see characters grow and change. Tina has a great season, Bambi has a great arc with Shelly, so I think all the characters, they've really explored the ensemble this year, and they've boosted up the stories."

"I think you see her kind of being quite seduced by the notoriety that she's achieved," Lovibond added. "And it's the popularity and all of the money that's been thrown at her. It's something that she's never, ever had, and I think she's sort of swept along by it all. And you see her using the money and the opportunity to kind of boost the magazine more, but she loses her sight a little bit, of why she really started doing it. So I think her arc is how she handles success, and how she kind of has to recalibrate why she started the magazine in the first place."