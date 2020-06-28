Jaime King Withdraws Temporary Restraining Order Request Against Husband Kyle Newman

Amidst their divorce proceedings, Entertainment Tonight reported on Saturday that Jaime King has withdrawn her request for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Kyle Newman. King, who filed for divorce from Newman last month, had her temporary restraining order granted on May 18. While she has since withdrawn this temporary restraining order, ET reported that King and Newman are still in the process of settling their divorce as well as custody of the two children that they share together, James and Leo.

There was previously a hearing scheduled on June 29 for King's temporary restraining order. However, there will no longer be a hearing as the actor has since withdrawn her claims and request. A source told ET that King made this decision with her children's well-being in mind, as she reportedly wanted to work on her differences with Newman privately and amicably. Even though the hearing on June 29 will not take place, King and Newman are due in court on Sept. 9 for a hearing related to their divorce. ET reported that the court has ordered a "Family Centered Case Resolution Conference." The court is also requiring that the estranged couple must "meet and confer" by phone or in person before this conference so that they can discuss their requests, financial documents, and more. King and Newman also reportedly must attend a mediation session on Aug. 18 in order to discuss any of their disagreements. Unless they complete an agreement online through Online Dispute Resolution, they must attend this mediation session.

It was originally reported in May that King and Newman were parting ways. At the time, PEOPLE reported that the couple, who had been together for 15 years and married for 12 years, was set to divorce. The two originally met on the set of Fanboys, which Newman directed. They wed in 2007, over a year after their first date. The ceremony took place at Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles, which also happens to have been where they had their first date.

Shortly before it was reported that they had split, Life & Style reported that the two were "taking some time apart to focus on themselves." The publication reported that Newman and King were self-isolating in different parts of the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Hart of Dixie star was reportedly in Los Angeles while Newman was in Pennsylvania with the couple's two sons. A source told Life & Style, "He's been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support."