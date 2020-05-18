Jaime King Files for Divorce From Director Kyle Newman After 12-Year Marriage

Jaime King and her husband of 12 years, Kyle Newman, are officially parting ways. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that King and Newman, who have been married for 12 years and together for 15 years, are set to divorce. According to the publication, the split does not appear to be an amicable one.

King reportedly filed for divorce from Newman on Monday morning in Los Angeles. The actor also reportedly filed a domestic violence protection petition. The couple shares two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4. PEOPLE reported that reps for King and Newman have not commented on this news. The two previously met on the set of Fanboys, which Newman directed. They later tied the knot in 2007 over a year after they had their first date. The ceremony took place at Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles, which is also where they had their first date.

The news of King and Newman's split comes only days after Life & Style reported that the couple was "taking some time apart to focus on themselves." The publication reported that the two have been self-isolating in different parts of the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. King is reportedly in Los Angeles and has been spotted without her wedding band on. Newman has reportedly been in Pennsylvania with the couple's two young sons. A source told Life & Style, "He's been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support."

Their report, which was published on Wednesday, clarified that they had yet to file for divorce. An insider added that "everyone is just hoping they can sort things out before it's too late." Alas, only a few days after that report emerged, King has officially filed for divorce from her husband of over a decade. As of right now, neither King nor Newman has yet to publicly comment on the news about their reported split.

Back in 2007, King spoke with InStyle Weddings about her relationship with Newman. At the time, she told the publication that there was an instant connection between the two, a connection which she described as "intense." She told the outlet (per PEOPLE), “I don’t know why, but some part of me was instantly connected to him, and I loved him so much. It was intense. I never thought that would happen to me.”