Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals ‘Betrayals of the Heart’ in Her Marriage to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith likes to keep it real on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, even admitting that she and husband Will Smith have gone through “far worse” than infidelity issues in their marriage.

In a clip shared by PEOPLE, the 47-year-old actress and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris sat down with Esther Perel, a world-renowned couple’s therapist, to discuss options outside of divorce.

“What are the alternatives to divorce?” Smith asks. “Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there’s been an affair you have to get a divorce.”

Perel said, “I’m not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, ‘Leave, leave, get the hell out.’”

“And especially on women, it’s the real new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you,” she continued. “Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It’s like the shame of staying, now that you can go you’ve got to get out.”

Smith and her mom both agree that they can relate to that and then she proceeded to share that she gets asked a lot if there’s ever been infidelity between she and the Aladdin star, but revealed a shocking answer.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” she said. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.”

While the celebrity couple look super cute and happy in every red carpet and Instagram photo, it’s required a lot of work on both of their ends to keep it that way. She’s opened up about it on previous RTT shows before, saying they’ve put in a lot to keep their marriage together.

“Personally, in my journey, what I had to realize was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share,” Smith admitted. “Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share.”

“So that’s what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationships to have our partners fix,” she continued.

Will appeared on one of his wife’s shows and he admitted that there was a time that they actually broke up, while they were still married.

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce,” The Bad Boys actor confessed. “We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.