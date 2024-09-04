Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Private on Instagram After Posting Cryptic Message About Relationships

Jada Pinkett Smith has gone private on Instagram after sharing a cryptic message about relationships.

The 52-year-old actress' decision to lock down her social media came after her Monday, Sept. 2 post that included a photo of text that reads, "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does... he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or ... she is not worthy."

(Photo: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is seen in midtown on November 14, 2023 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

In the caption, Pinkett Smith wrote, "Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized."

"We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist!" she continued. "And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures." The caption concluded, "We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness. Walk with that this here Monday."

Pinkett Smith's message came just one day after she shared photos from her summer in an Instagram gallery that included a beach selfie and video of her riding a jet ski with a mystery man. "Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can't wait to share. Till then...I'm just embracing the last of the summer vibez," she captioned the post.

(Photo: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. - Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

The Red Table Talk star's followers were quick to speculate about the identity of the unidentified man, with some commenting that he must be Pinkett Smith's estranged husband, Will Smith. Pinkett Smith announced in her memoir Worthy which was released last fall that she and the King Richard actor had been separated since 2016 after tying the knot in 1997 and were "still figuring it out" when it came to their status.

"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she added of their unclear relationship status. "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us." Pinkett Smith and Smith share two children – son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 23 – and Smith is also dad to son Trey, 31, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.