Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Update on Her and Will Smith's Future

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are in it together "forever." The actress and Worthy author gave an update on her relationship with her husband of 25 years Tuesday on The Drew Barrymore Show, telling host Drew Barrymore that despite having previously shared the fact that she and Will had separated seven years prior, they have no plans to divorce.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Barrymore told Jada. "It sounds like you're staying together forever." Jada agreed, "We're staying together forever," adding of her separation from Will, "I tried. We tried." Will and Jada also expressed their love for one another on Thanksgiving, with the Oscar-winning actor sharing a photo of him kissing his wife's forehead in his holiday Instagram gallery.

Jada and Will's relationship came under scrutiny in October when the Matrix Revolutions actress revealed in an NBC News special that she and Will had been separated for seven years. "Yes, it was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce," Jada said at the time, adding that she and Will had led "completely separate lives" since 2016. The Red Table Talk creator continued that she had considered filing for divorce, but ultimately decided not to move forward with legally ending her marriage.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said at the time. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise." Jada continued of why she and Will kept their relationship dynamic private for so long that they were "still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership" and how they would "present that to people."

Following Jada's shocking revelation, she and Will appeared together at the Worthy book launch in her hometown of Baltimore, during which the Bad Boys star praised his wife publicly. "I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," Will told Jada, hugging her, according to The Baltimore Banner. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful' [a combination of brutal and beautiful]."