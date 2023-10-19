Will Smith Calls His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith 'Sloppy Public Experiment'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage has been a hot topic of conversation lately, with the Men in Black star recently referring to their relationship as a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love." The Baltimore Sun reports that Smith made the comments while speaking at Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library is support of his wife's new memoir, Worthy. "I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," the actor said.

"We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful'... brutal and beautiful at the same time," he added. "Our union is a sloppy public experiment. It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love ... As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life ... I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."

The new comments come as Pinkett Smith has also been saying a lot about their marriage while promoting her new book. In one recent interview, the actress revealed that she and her husband have been "working hard" to "reconcile" their marriage. "There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb, during a Monday appearance on the Today show. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

"There's no divorce on paper," she continued. "We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership." Pinkett Smith then added, "Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process... I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

Pinkett Smith also recently revealed in a special interview with Kotb that she and Smith are not divorced but have been living "separate lives" for the last seven years. Smith later issued a statement to The New York Times about his wife's comments, her memoir, and the comments about the status of their relationship. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he said, "and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."