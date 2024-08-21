Will Smith 'Just Can't Count on' Jada Pinkett Smith Anymore as He Relaunches His Movie Career

Other than premieres or big events, Smith is reportedly now 'going at it alone.'

Will Smith is navigating a challenging career resurgence in the aftermath of the infamous 2022 Oscars slapping incident involving Chris Rock. As the Bad Boys star, 55, works to rebuild his tarnished image, sources suggest he's charting a new course without the guidance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, who has long been a pivotal figure in his professional decisions.

As an "industry insider" revealed to The National Enquirer in the tabloid's June 24 print edition, "It's a fundamental shift to not involve Jada because for about 20 years, she was his closest adviser and biggest advocate. But he just can't count on her anymore to be an additive force in his acting career."

This shift comes at a critical juncture for the Ali actor as he attempts to reconnect with audiences and industry peers. "Right now, the priority is to restore Will's credibility in big popcorn action movies and comedies, plus to continue his freewheeling social media videos, and use that as the foundation for the future," the source explained.

Despite their united front at the premiere of Smith's latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, insiders caution against expecting frequent joint appearances. "They have made it clear they don't want to divorce, but they're also not a couple by any means. They'll still support each other at premieres or big events, but otherwise they're going it alone," the insider disclosed.

This development contrasts sharply with Smith's recent public declarations of support for Jada. At a promotional event for her memoir Worthy, Smith surprised attendees with an emotional speech about their relationship. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful'... brutal and beautiful at the same time," he stated via The Baltimore Sun (as per the Guardian).

Smith further described their marriage as a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," emphasizing the depth of their bond despite its unconventional nature. "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life... I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life," he said.

However, these public displays of affection seem at odds with the behind-the-scenes reality of Smith's career strategy. As he works to regain his footing in Hollywood, the actor appears to be distancing himself professionally from Jada's influence.

The challenge ahead is significant. As the insider noted to The National Enquirer, "He knows there's this huge segment of fans who just can't get over what he did to Chris Rock, and to his once-sterling reputation, with that slap, but he's ready to get back to work."