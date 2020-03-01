Jackie Chan Addresses Rumors He’s Under Quarantine for Coronavirus

With the coronavirus heating up headlines across the world and creating real cause for concern among travelers, actor Jackie Chan is addressing a rumor making the rounds that alleges the martial artist and actor was diagnosed with the virus and is under quarantine. In a statement issued on his official website, Chan thanked fans for their concern, but assured everyone that he is doing all right.

“Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19,” the 65-year-old action star wrote in a statement issued Friday, Feb. 27. “Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe, and haven’t been quarantined.”

Chan went on to share how he has “received many messages from friends” inquiring about his health, but there has been nothing to worry about. “Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!”

The Rush Hour actor went on to share how he has also “received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time.”

“Thank you for the face masks,” he wrote. “Your thoughtfulness is well received! And ”ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most.”

According to CNN, the coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. While there have been more than 85,000 global cases, there have been infections on every continent except Antarctica.

The CDC is currently responding to “the first possible outbreak” of the virus, COVID-19 at a U.S. long-term care facility in Washington, where one man in his 50s has died. Health officials in Washington state said 27 patients and 25 staff members at the facility have symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus. The victim had underlying health conditions, per NBC News.

There was no evidence the individual contracted the virus through travel, as health officials state. However, they suspect domestic “community spread” of the disease as a new phase for the U.S. that began this week on the West Coast.

As for Chan, being healthy and active, the actor will soon be seen in the adventure film, The Iron Mask alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. The trailer for the movie went viral late last month for its bizarre premise and cinematography. Set in the 18th century, the sequel to 2014’s Viy, follows the exploits of cartographer, Jonathan Green as he undertakes a scientific and supernatural journey that leads him from England to China.

The Iron Mask also stars Blade Runner actor, Rutger Hauer in his last role before his death last summer.

