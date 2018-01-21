‘Jackass’ Star Wee Man Fuming Over Bam Margera’s DUI

One of Bam Margera’s Jackass co-stars is not happy about his DUI.

“Super pissed is all I’m going to say,” Jason “Wee Man” Acuña told Page Six Friday. “I get pissed at people who I know are drinking and about to drive — like hell no.”

Margera was charged with two counts of driving under the influence Thursday.

According to Page Six, he was arrested in California early January after cops saw him on his phone behind the wheel and conducted field sobriety tests. He was booked and released on a $15,000 bail.

This was Margera’s first DUI arrest, but he’s admitted to struggling with alcohol in the past. His mom, April, told Page Six he decided to check himself into a Los Angeles based rehab facility after the news of his arrest broke.

“I think all the guys are upset about it,” she said Friday. “I think all of the guys are rooting for him. All the ‘Jackass’ guys have been through their own trials and all those guys are great, and I know they all want the best for Bam too. It’s hard when anyone who has been really trying to be sober takes a step backwards. You feel like you’ve let down everyone including yourself.”

Acuña told Page Six he was contacted by Margera since he entered rehab.

“He’s contacted me because he close to my house right now and he wants me to take him skating,” Acuña said. “But I’m just, like, I’m trying to avoid the situation for a little bit because I don’t think he’s been there long enough and I don’t think he’s getting it fully. I’m beating around the bush [with him]. I have a personal opinion about why he’s there and I don’t think he’s there for the right reason. It’s a touchy subject. In the long run, maybe he’ll see it.”

Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn died in 2011 after he drove his car into a tree and it burst into flames. He had posted a video of himself and a production assistant drinking just hours before the wreck.

