‘Jackass’ Star Faces Multi-Million-Dollar Lawsuit as Video Surfaces of Jet Ski Injury

Jackass stars Steve-O and Chris Pontius were named in a lawsuit filed by Michael Vicens-Segura, who claims a 2018 jet ski stunt they performed caused a serious injury. The man claims the two tried to pull off something similar to the “BMX Tug-Of-War” stunt featured in the original Jackass movie, but in the water. Vicens-Segura sued the two stars for over $12 million in damages, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ. Vicens-Segura also provided TMZ with a video of the alleged incident.

In 2018, Steve-O and Pontius allegedly asked Vicens-Segura if they could use his jet ski for a stunt they were filming in Puerto Rico, according to the lawsuit. Vicens-Segura claims the two wanted to attempt a stunt where two stuntmen are on jet skis, facing opposite directions and connected by a bungee cord. The two would then speed off in different directions. This sounds similar to the “BMX Tug-Of-War” stunt in Jackass: The Movie (2002), in which Ryan Dunn drove a bike straight while connected to a bungee cord tied around Preston Lacy, who sat on a bench.

'Jackass' Stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius Jet Ski Accident That Ended In Lawsuit Caught On Camera. https://t.co/kjS1uKm3yE — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2022

According to the lawsuit filed by attorney John Phillips, Steve-O and Pontius asked Vicens-Segura to hold one of the jet skis steady in the water because of the waves. He did so, and as the two stars drove off, the bungee cord ripped off Steve-O’s harness. It then hit Vicens-Segura in the head, leaving a massive gash. Vicens-Segura claims he was then rushed to the hospital and needed several medical procedures that have left disgusting scars. He claims he continues to feel the side-effects of his injury, as he cannot work, think straight, and still experiences pain.

Vicens-Segura is holding Steve-O, Pontius, and others involved in the stunt responsible for the incident. He is suing them for negligence and asking for over $12 million in damages. TMZ published photos of the injuries allegedly caused by the crash. Phillips also provided the outlet with video of the alleged incident as his team searches for any witnesses to the incident.

The lawsuit was filed the week Jackass Forever finally opens in theaters Friday. Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, and Pontius, both appear in the film, alongside Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Lacy, and Dave Englund. Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011, is the only member of the original Jackass cast not in the fourth film. Bam Margera was fired from the production in February 2021, but he still appears in some scenes.