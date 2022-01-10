‘Jackass: Forever’ Trailer Showcases Hilarious Shenanigans Before Blast Off

Jackass Forever is nearly here, and the final trailer promises some of the craziest antics in the franchise’s history. That includes snakes, electrocution and an impressive amount of explosions – even by Jackass standards. The movie is now less than a month away, premiering on Friday, Feb. 4 only in theaters.

The new installment of Jackass includes the return of familiar faces like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at some newcomers like Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka and Rachel Wolfson. All of them are subjected to pranks in this trailer, and that’s just between the dangers they know they are stepping into.

We can see plenty of the punches, pratt falls and shoves we have come to expect from Jackass in this trailer, though even those seem to come with a bigger budget than ever before. The real attraction comes from the pyrotechnics, however, which are so huge that they look almost fake at times. One shot shows Steve-O walking into a port-o-potty which promptly explodes underneath him.

The official synopsis of Jackass Forever from Paramount Pictures reads: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

The wait for this sequel has been agonizing for some fans. Jackass Forever has been officially in the works since at least 2018, but it has been repeatedly delayed for a number of reasons. Knoxville and Steve-O have both said candidly that the production time was longer simply because of their age, and how much longer it takes them now to recover from botched stunts. Back in May, Knoxville even said that this will be his final time working on the franchise he helped create.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he said in an interview with GQ. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

To see Knoxville’s final ride in Jackass Forever, you’ll need to go to a theater. The movie premieres on Friday, Feb. 4.