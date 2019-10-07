‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Plea Deal Revealed in Trespassing Case

Bam Margera will be avoiding jail time after a judge’s decision to offer him the task of successfully completing drug treatment. The latest news comes from TMZ as he cut a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors to keep himself from going behind bars. The ordeal stems from an incident at the Luxe Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in which the Jackass star refused to leave the property after getting involved in a physical altercation.

Margera was arrested for trespassing in the early hours and was later released on a $1,000 bail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His latest deal calls for him to complete 90 days in a substance abuse program while also avoiding any contact with the hotel during his probation period. He will remain on probation as the trespassing arrest did violate his previous arrangement, meaning this setback will restart the clock for him. The former MTV star will now have three more years of probation.

It’s been a tumultuous past few months for Margera. Outside of his drug issues, he went on multiple social media tirades, has had problems with alcohol and has been in and out of treatment facilities.

He made a public cry for Dr. Phil to see him, which eventually came to fruition. The two met on an episode that brought members of his family into the discussion, including his mother, April Margera.

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she explained. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Margera’s timeline has been in quite the disarray. On the Dr. Phil Show, he shared how he had suicidal thoughts. The only thing that kept him going was his wife and son.

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Dr. Phil previously discussed what he had seen from his dealings with Margera.

“I really hope he does because he’s got a lot of young people that really look up to him,” Dr. Phil told Kimmel. “But I gotta say: It’s not a success-only journey. He’s in rehab. Look, when you really have a problem with drugs or alcohol, it’s not unusual for there to be six or seven relapses before you finally get a grip on it. So, who knows if this will be the time.”