Artem Chigvintsev Responds to Reports He Wants to Reunite With Estranged Wife Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev is weighing in on reports that he is looking to reconcile with estranged wife Nikki Garcia. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 42, clarified to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Oct. 16, that the “reporting that I wanted to reconcile with Nikki is incorrect,” with his attorney noting he has had no communication with his ex since early October.

Garcia, 40, filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage shortly after Chigvintsev was arrested on Aug. 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence. On Sept. 24, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that she had declined to file criminal charges against Chigvintsev.

Then on Oct. 15, a judge ruled that the exes would share custody of their 4-year-old son Matteo as per court documents obtained by TMZ. Garcia had previously requested sole legal and physical custody of her son in her divorce filing, asking that Chigvintsev be granted visitation. The dancer then filed his own court documents requesting joint legal and physical custody of his son as well as spousal support five days later.

Garcia, previously known as Nikki Bella during her time in the WWE, and Chigvintsev were each recently granted restraining orders against one another. Each claims the other was the aggressor in the Aug. 29 incident. Garcia, in legal documents obtained by TMZ, claimed that Chigvintsev “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present” after screaming at her for the way she prepared son Matteo’s English muffin.

Garcia said in the documents that she was overwhelmed by the yelling and threw Matteo’s shoe at him, hitting his leg. She then claimed that Chigvintsev grabbed their son and ran upstairs as the boy screamed for her and that the Russian-born dancer tackled her to the ground when she followed. The Total Bellas alum claimed that she felt like she was suffocating as he pressed down on her chest with his hands, causing her to grab at his neck to get him off of her. When police arrived at the house after a 911 call, Garcia said Matteo told them, “Daddy hurt my hand.”

Chigvintsev has maintained his innocence in the incident, saying in a Sept. 25 statement on Instagram, “I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

Thanking the people who supported him over the past month and vowing to focus on his son, Chigvintsev concluded, “I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters – continue being the best father I can be.”