Nikki Garcia Gets Restraining Order Against Artem Chigintsev

Nikki Garcia was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev, who was arrested in August for domestic violence, after Garcia submitted a sworn declaration to the court saying the Dancing With the Stars pro allegedly brutalized her.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Garcia, 40, said Chigvintsev, 42, "tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present." She claimed that after Chigvintsev was cut from DWTS, he grew "increasingly angry, snapping at me, and yelling." She said that they had discussions about his need to control his anger. She said the morning of the incident, he screamed at Garcia for the way she prepared their 4-year-old son Matteo's English muffin.

Garcia, who previously went by Nikki Bella during her WWE career, said she was overwhelmed by Chigvintsev yelling at her and threw Matteo's shoe toward him, hitting his leg. She said Chigvintsev grabbed Matteo and ran upstairs as the boy screamed for her.

She claimed that as she attempted to enter the upstairs room, Chigvintsev opened the door and tackled her to the ground, holding her there for what felt like 30 seconds. She said she got up after he went back into the room when he re-opened the door, pushed her across the hall into their bedroom and forced her to the floor in their bathroom. She said his hands were pressing down on her chest and she felt as if she was suffocating. She said she grabbed at his neck in an attempt to get him off her.

She said Matteo told the police, who arrived at the house after she called 911, "Daddy hurt my hand."

Garcia also claimed that Chigvintsev was physically violent last year when he "violently grabbed me around my waist" to keep her away from Matteo. She also alleged multiple instances of verbal abuse.

The judge prohibited Chigvintsev from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Garcia, Matteo and their home, with an exception for visitation or exchange of Matteo per court-ordered visits. Garcia asked the judge if she could leave the country with their son to film a project in London, but the judge denied the request until a full hearing is held on Oct. 21.

Garcia filed for divorce last month following Chigvintsev's arrest in late August. Prosecutors said last week that they will not file charges against Chigvintsev, citing a lack of evidence.