Jack Nicholson, 87, Appears With His Kids in Rare Photo

Jack Nicholson spent the holiday season with those nearest and dearest to him. The Hollywood icon, 87, was photographed alongside his daughter Lorraine Nicholson, 34, in a photo she shared to Instagram alongside other images of her family’s holiday celebrations.

The photo, which was shared to Instagram on Thursday, January 2, and appeared to be snapped in a home study, showed Nicholson and his daughter embracing and smiling for the camera. The post, captioned, “The giving season 🎁,” also included other images from the family’s time together over the holidays, including a photo of Lorraine and her brother, Raymond Nicholson, and another image of the pair alongside Duke Nicholson, Nicholson’s grandson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Thursday image marked a rare photo of the Hollywood star and his children. Nicholson is a dad of six. He welcomed his first child, daughter Jennifer Nicholson, now 59, in 1963 during his marriage to Sandra Knight. He is also dad to son Caleb Goddard, 52, whom he shares with his Five Easy Pieces costar Susan Anspach; daughter Honey Hollman, 42, who he shares with model Winnie Hollman; Lorraine, 34, and Ray, 32, whom he welcomed with actress Rebecca Broussard; and his youngest, 30-year-old Tessa Gourin, whom he shares with Jennine Gourin. However, the actor has never publicly acknowledged Tessa as his daughter.

Opening up about his relationship with Lorraine and Ray, the three-time Academy Award winner told AARP Magazine in 2008, “We’ve always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It’s their time of life to find out who they are.”

He continued, “I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that’s a father’s responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats. They walked in on my death scene in The Departed. I said, ‘If I can get these two kids really worried, I’m doin’ my job!’”

Just like their father, both Lorraine and Ray have careers on the big screen. A graduate of Brown University and a former Miss Golden Globe, Lorraine is best known for her portrayal of lana Blanchard in the 2011 biographical film Soul Surfer. Per her IMDb profile, she has also appeared in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), Click (2011), and Hacker (2016). According to IMDb, Ray’s credits, meanwhile, include The Benchwarmers (2006), Licorice Pizza (2021), and Smile 2 (2024).