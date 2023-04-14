Jack Nicholson Fans Flock to His Defense Over 'Disheveled' First Photos in Two Years
Recently, some photos of Jack Nicholson were published, showing the iconic star for the first time in roughly two years. Now, fans have flocked to the actor's defense, after some noted he had a "disheveled" appearance. In the images — published by the Daily Mail — Nicholson can be seen wearing an orange shirt and dark-colored pants as he stands on a balcony.
Notably, Nicholson's hair is quite messy, and he appears unshaven. It could be argued that he may have just woken up from sleeping or taking a nap. Many have since taken to social media to defend the retired actor, with one person tweeting to the Daily Mail, "How do you expect an 85 year old to look like... the dude is livin his best life and sleeping in. Let him retire in peace. Hell if I was retired I probably be so lazy not showering for days while watching Netflix lol. Don't worry no one would smell me, I'm an introvert." Scroll down to the pictures, as well as more firey comments from Nicholson fans.
"Give The Man Some Space"
He looks like he just woke up. Give the man some space & dignity. Jack is one of the all time iconic, great stars. Why belittle him in this way? Really shameful.— Justin Pulitzer (@JustinPulitzer) April 14, 2023
"That's what 85 years old looks like. He actually looks great for 85," one last fan wrote.prevnext
"Scumbags"
Scumbags. He is 85, and you took a candid photo of a man who just woke up.— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) April 14, 2023
"Not seen for two years. Reported as if he's supposed to be seen. Ppl need to mind their own business," a Twitter user commented.prevnext
"He Looks Great To Me"
He looks great to me??— Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) April 14, 2023
"Perhaps he's deserved his two years, or any amount of time he wants to be not shot by the damn paparazzi," tweeted Twitch streamer Darude.prevnext
"Just Woke Up"
Looks a hell of a lot better than I expected given the recent reports of ill health etc— nathan bevan (@nathbevan) April 14, 2023
"Today in the news: 85-year-old man who just woke up looks like a 85-year-old man who just woke up. More at ten," someone quipped.prevnext
"Not News"
The last photo of him in public is also in the article, captioned 'October 2019'. But... you can see he's masked, ie it was much later than 2019 (actually Oct 21). Ie. Not only does he not look all that disheveled in the pics, he has also been around in the last 2 years. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/5kZbh2ib9O— dan barker (@danbarker) April 14, 2023
"An 85-year-old looks a little tired like maybe he just got up. This is not news," one upset Twitter user offered.prevnext
"Looks Badass"
He’s been asleep for 2 years— Bry (@BryanGarris_) April 14, 2023
"Yeah, cause he's 85, and you're a garbage publication that only seeks to leech off of people and cause endless misery," journalist Benjamin Ryan chided.prevnext
"Dude Looks Great"
Jack Nicholson, 85, looks disheveled on LA balcony as he's seen for first time in TWO YEARS https://t.co/4Vi5pykFoE pic.twitter.com/EnJCDOMbSN— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 13, 2023
"Dude looks great," tweeted veteran and podcast host Jason Kander. "We should all be so lucky to be doing so well at 85."prev