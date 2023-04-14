Jack Nicholson Fans Flock to His Defense Over 'Disheveled' First Photos in Two Years

Recently, some photos of Jack Nicholson were published, showing the iconic star for the first time in roughly two years. Now, fans have flocked to the actor's defense, after some noted he had a "disheveled" appearance. In the images — published by the Daily Mail — Nicholson can be seen wearing an orange shirt and dark-colored pants as he stands on a balcony.

Notably, Nicholson's hair is quite messy, and he appears unshaven. It could be argued that he may have just woken up from sleeping or taking a nap. Many have since taken to social media to defend the retired actor, with one person tweeting to the Daily Mail, "How do you expect an 85 year old to look like... the dude is livin his best life and sleeping in. Let him retire in peace. Hell if I was retired I probably be so lazy not showering for days while watching Netflix lol. Don't worry no one would smell me, I'm an introvert." Scroll down to the pictures, as well as more firey comments from Nicholson fans.