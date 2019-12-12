‘In Plain Sight’ Child Actor and Ballet Dancer Jack Burns Dead at 14

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly described Jack Burns as having appeared on Outlander. This report has been updated to reflect he did not appear on that series.

Child star Jack Burns, best known for his role on the ITV series In Plain Sight and for his exceptional ballet dancing skills, died suddenly earlier this month, authorities say. He was 14. Jack’s cause of death was not immediately clear; he was reportedly found dead at his and his parents’ home in Greenock, Inverclyde in Scotland. Police say they are not treating his death as suspicious, according to Metro UK.

In addition to appearing on TV in In Plain Sight, the St. Columba’s School, Kilmacolm student was also a member of the Elite Academy of Dance and achieved a spot at the prestigious Glasgow Ballet School when he was 9 years old. He had previously been praised as the “next Billy Elliot.”

“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December,” the academy said in a statement. “Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.

“We and all of Jack’s family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers,” the statement continued. “Jacks’ family wish to let everyone know that his funeral service will be at 10 am at St Mary’s Church, Patrick Street, Greenock, on Thursday Dec. 12.

“[Parents and brother] Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend. They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday.

“All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory,” the statement concluded.

Taking to the academy’s Facebook post, several community members paid tribute to the young teen. “Such awful news, a handsome talented boy gone far too soon. My heart goes out to Jack’s family! You’re in my thoughts at this sad sad time,” one person wrote, as reported by Meaww.

A second added, We were so devastated to hear this news about Jack. He was such a talented boy in all areas of his life and such a lovely handsome boy.” A third shared: “What an absolute star. Such an incredible talent. My thoughts and prayers for Jack and his family.”

Jack appeared on In Plain Sight in 2016 as Michael Smart, as well as a BBC production called Retribution that same year.

Jack is survived by his parents Karen and Robert, and a brother named Rory.

Photo credit: USA Network