Bill Hader and Ali Wong Just Broke Up

After two years of dating, Bill Hader and Ali Wong have called it quits.

The 43-year-old Beef star and the 47-year-old Barry creator took their relationship public in April 2023 but have now parted ways, according to PEOPLE.

The outlet reports that the pair just couldn’t find time to see each other in the midst of their busy schedules.

“It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand up tour and Bill’s various film and tv projects this year,” an insider told the outlet.

The two are still “very amicable” close friends who are staying in touch, however, with the insider noting that “they’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other.”

In her award-winning stand-up special, Ali Wong: Single Lady, Wong said that Hader got her number from a mutual friend after he heard of her divorce, and mentioned that he’d had a crush on her “forever” and asked to go out.

“I did fall in love again. Some of you might know who the guy is,” she said of Hader during the special. “And it just so happens to be the man who sent me all of those flowers in Europe.” It eventually won the award for best stand-up special at the 2025 Golden Globes, beating out big names like Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler, Seth Meyers, Ramy Youssef, and Nikki Glaser.

Meanwhile, former SNL star Hader is still riding the high of his award-winning HBO dramedy Barry, which ran for four seasons and racked up a whopping 44 Emmy nominations during its run from 2018 to 2023. He’s currently working on a new series for HBO centered around cult leader Jim Jones and the Jonestown Massacre, as well as voicing the titular character in the 2026 animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat.