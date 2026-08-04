‘Bachelor’ Alum Marries Pro Basketball Player

An alum from The Bachelor has accepted her final rose and said “I do.”

Kelsey Weier, an Iowa-native who competed in the 24th season of The Bachelor, recently married Matt Thomas, a professional basketball player currently lacing ‘em up in Europe.

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The couple had previously announced their engagement in July 2025 after Matt proposed at a wellness resort and spa in Arizona. Reality TV World confirmed the couple’s nuptials earlier this month and Weier added pictures of the big day to her Instagram account.

It’s not publicly known where Weier, 34, and Thomas, 30, met or when they began dating, but they’ve been together since at least 2023. At that time, Weier’s Instagram indicated she moved to Europe to be with Thomas while he played professionally overseas.

After playing collegiately for Iowa State, Thomas began a professional career in Spain before landing in the NBA for parts of three seasons (2019 – 2022) with Toronto, Utah and Chicago. He returned to Europe, with Thomas in 2023 and has played with Panathinaikos (2023), Alba Berlin (2023 – 2025) Granada (2025) and Besiktas (2026).

Weier was named Miss Iowa USA in 2017 before competing in the Miss USA pageant. She then appeared on The Bachelor’s 24th season which filmed in 2019 and aired in early 2020. Bachelorettes were vying for the interest of Peter Weber, a pilot. Kelsey finished in fourth place, and Weber eventually proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss.

The next year, Weier appeared on Bachelor in Paradise for the show’s seventh season but was eliminated in the first week.

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Weier and Thomas opting to tie the knot comes at a time when celebrity couples are front and center in the world of not just reality TV, but also the world of wagering. Polymarket has been trading the odds of several relationships of late including Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton and Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner.

Everyone seems to want to wager on who is going to stay married, split, or get engaged.

For Weier and Thomas, they’re in the honeymoon phase, so they seemingly have no such worries.

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