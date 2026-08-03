Discovery Reality Star and Wife Are Reportedly Separated

Alaskan Bush People stars Gabriel Brown and his wife, Raquell Brown, have reportedly ended their marriage after seven years together.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple said Raquell moved out sometime in the spring following ongoing issues in the relationship. The outlet reported that the pair has been living apart since then.

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Sources told the outlet that financial stress and disagreements over Gabe’s priorities contributed to the split. Raquell reportedly felt that Gabe had become emotionally distant and often placed the needs of his extended family ahead of their relationship and their three children.

The couple’s love story began in 2018 after Gabe’s sister, Rain Brown, introduced them. They married in a private ceremony the following year before celebrating with a larger wedding that was later featured on the show.

During their marriage, both Gabe and Raquell frequently shared affectionate tributes to one another on social media.

Not long after their wedding, Gabe reflected on their relationship in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“When two people meet, and two souls touch. In one look, love is felt. As time goes on, and that love grows into something more, becoming hard to describe I call that blessed,” he wrote. “That’s what I feel for Raquell. If you have someone like that in your life cherish them, and never give up on them. If not not just hold on. Love will come to you. God bless us all.”

Raquell also celebrated their relationship publicly. In November 2024, she shared a video dedicated to Gabe, promising their love would be “always” and “forever.”

The reported separation comes during a difficult period for the Brown family. Earlier this year, Gabe’s brother, Matt Brown, died after he was found in Washington’s Okanogan River.

Another member of the family is also dealing with personal challenges. Gabe’s brother, Noah Brown, is currently involved in divorce proceedings with his wife, Rhain Brown. According to a previous report by Us Weekly, the case has included disputes involving finances and child custody.

Neither Gabe nor Raquell has publicly addressed the reported separation. As of now, it is unclear whether either has filed for divorce.