‘Friends’ Star’s Daughter’s Has Bone Cancer: ‘Long Journey Ahead of Us’

Actress Lauren Tom is asking fans to keep her family in their thoughts after revealing that her daughter has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

The Friends and The Joy Luck Club star shared the news in an emotional Instagram post on July 19, alongside a carousel of photos featuring her daughter, Ellie.

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“I wanted to share some tough news today…” Tom began. “This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma, (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing.”

The actress reflected on a well-known quote from the late television host Fred Rogers as she expressed gratitude for the support her family has received.

“I am reminded of the Fred Rogers quote, ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping!”’”

Tom thanked loved ones as well as the medical team caring for Ellie.

“In that light, I’d like to thank our friends and family, and the incredible doctors and nurses at @cedarssinai for their ongoing boundless support, love, and care,” she wrote. “It is truly humbling to see how willing people are to reach out and help.”

She also shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter.

“Ellie is an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul. Beautiful inside and out,” Tom wrote. “We have a long journey ahead of us.. would you be so kind to keep Ellie in your prayers for a complete recovery, and perhaps leave a comment for her here, or on her account? @eliatom_. Thank you so much for reading and for your support.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, osteosarcoma most commonly affects teenagers and young adults, although it can occur in children and older adults as well.

Tom is known to television audiences for playing Julie on Season 2 of Friends. She has built a decades-long career in television, film and voice acting. She also is known for voicing Minh and Connie Souphanousinphone from the beloved animated show King of the Hill.