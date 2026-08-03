Slipknot Kicks out Member After 28 Years in Band

Sid Wilson has reportedly exited Slipknot after nearly three decades with the heavy metal band.

According to TMZ, sources close to the group said Wilson was informed late Friday that he was no longer a member of the band. The reason for the reported split has not been made public.

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Wilson, known to fans by the stage name “#0,” was one of Slipknot’s founding members. He joined the band in 1998, a year before the release of its self-titled debut album, and became known for handling keyboards, turntables and sound effects during the group’s high-energy live performances.

If confirmed, Wilson would become the latest original member to leave the Grammy-winning band.

The reported departure comes several months after Wilson and Kelly Osbourne ended their engagement. News of the split surfaced in March after the pair, who had been together for four years, were last seen publicly at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The former couple share a 3-year-old son, Sidney.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail that Osbourne had been navigating an especially difficult period following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died of a heart attack in July 2025 at age 76.

“Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father,” the source said. “The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope.”

The insider added that the couple had also “been facing challenges in their relationship for some time” and that “things were not as they appeared.”

Despite reports of Wilson’s exit, at least one of his Slipknot bandmates appeared to urge fans not to jump to conclusions.

Guitarist Jim Root posted a brief message to his Instagram Stories following the reports, according to Page Six.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” he wrote. “Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile (sic). Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.”

Neither Wilson nor Slipknot has publicly commented on the reports.

Wilson spent 28 years with the Iowa-based metal group, helping shape its signature sound through his work on keyboards, samples and turntables. His energetic performances and masked persona made him a recognizable fixture of Slipknot’s lineup throughout the band’s rise from underground act to one of heavy metal’s biggest names.