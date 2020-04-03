Ivanka Trump’s Bill Withers Tweet Draws Strong Response From Social Media

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter today, to memorialize late music icon Bill Withers, but her tweet has drawn some pretty strong responses from social media users. In her tweet, Trump shared a video of Withers singing “Lean On Me,” and wrote, “Bill Withers, one of the absolute all-time greats has passed. There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other.”

Following her post, many other Twitter users began responding, but a large number of them have been critical of Trump, with one writing, “There will be plenty of sunshine when you dad is ‘gone’ from office in November,” referring to Withers’ classic tune, “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Another user tweeted back, “If only you had an ounce of credibility,” to which someone else replied, “Like she sits home and grooves to Bill W. No way Ivanka wrote this tribute.” One more user wrote, “Does she think we don’t know she has no clue who he is? Way to try and change the subject away from her uppity husband’s disastrous performance yesterday.”

Can you lean 6ft apart from the rest of us? — NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) April 3, 2020

Scroll down to see more reactions to Trump’s post about the late soul-music singer.

okay sure but what if jared looks at the data and says our state can’t lean on you guys pic.twitter.com/BKwn1DXt90 — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) April 3, 2020

#GrifterBarbie is a Silly distraction from what her Creepy Hubby is doing. — Doug 🇺🇸 (@D1GGDUGG) April 3, 2020

Dad doesn’t want us to lean; he says we’re on our own… — Cathy D (@cathyde) April 3, 2020

I don’t want to hear from anyone connected to Trump on the passing of any of these music legends we are losing due to COVID-19! — yaya “Stay Home!” nana (@3_in_austin) April 3, 2020

One thing great artists have in common is their disdain for people named trump.

Shame on you and your kind for exploiting something of beauty. — G (@giancarloqui1) April 3, 2020

Lean at a safe distance. #SocialDistancing — Anonymous White House Intern (@WhiteIntern) April 3, 2020

Trying to be relatable Barbie. #notselfaware — Scott Brockman (@scottbrockman) April 3, 2020

Except Jared read 25 books on Corona beer and determined we can’t lean on the national government during a crisis. #WorstAdministrationEver — 🇺🇸TheSwedishChef🇸🇪 (@SvenskaFlicka29) April 3, 2020

Don’t forget to pack some music pic.twitter.com/oRrEXlWBv0 — NogginTheNog-I barely knew who he was? (@nogg_the) April 3, 2020

Oh, golly, honey. Please get off Twitter and get your father some help. — Caffeinated & Concerned (@LicenseToDraw) April 3, 2020

You aren’t worthy of typing Bill Withers name. Go get your nails done or something — Mike Cox (@MikeCox68930699) April 3, 2020

I can promise you, Bill Withers would rest better without his name in your mouth. — m.ella (@jourdak) April 3, 2020

Sadly, we already know this.



However, we do not need your regular attempts at being relevant and uplifting. Especially when hubby and daddy are screwing the States.



There will be sunshine when you are all gone. — JoJo (@barty1252) April 3, 2020

So then, where are those large donations to the poor you’re so capable of making? Let the poor lean on you a little bit. Donate some property for low-income housing. — Robert Wood (@rjwood11) April 3, 2020

And no.. we are not leaning on each other. We are social distancing.. #TogetherApart — gorgon (@gorgon10953974) April 3, 2020

We will never lean on you . Fake. — Vivian Pugh (@VivianPugh15) April 3, 2020

There will be sunshine when you go away. — Bruce Force Lefarge (@ForceLefarge) April 3, 2020

