Bill Withers' Death Leaves Social Media Mourning Legendary '70s Singer and Songwriter

It's been reported that legendary '70s singer and songwriter Bill Withers has died, and the news of his death has left social media users heartbroken. According to The Associated Press, Withers' family said that his death can be attributed to "heart complications."

A three-time Grammy award winner, Withers is most well known for writing classic tunes such as "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain’t No Sunshine." In a statement on his passing, Withers' family said, "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

Fans of Withers have since been taking to Twitter to pay their respects and share messages of sympathy for the late soul singer. Scroll down to see their heartfelt comments.