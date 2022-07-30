Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place Raises Eyebrows After Photos Show Location at New Jersey Golf Course

Ivana Trump's resting place has drawn scrutiny after photos of her gravesite have emerged online. Ex-husband Donald Trump and his children aid the late businesswoman to rest at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 20. She passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.

Photos taken by New York Post on July 28 made images of the grave public, leading to criticism that the site disrespected Ivana's memory. Pictures show the marker alone, surrounded by trees and shrubs. In the distance, a vast green space extends throughout the country club's expansive grounds.

Over two dozen white flowers decorate Ivana's burial plot, with a plaque that reads "Ivana Trump" with her date of birth and death in all capital letters. The grave is located where golfers won't notice it as they tee off. Below the backside of the first tee is a small section of the club.

Last week, a source told The Post that the New York City celebrity was buried "not too far from the main clubhouse." According to the source, "They have a private grassy area. It's just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name."

Some have condemned the burial plot as too plain and isolated for the final resting place of the Trump family matriarch. Others have noted that the gravestone inscription is sparsely written with no words of remembrance for Ivana.

However, according to TMZ, Donald Trump has been requesting permission to place burial plots on his property for some time. He expressed plans in 2017 to build a 10-plot graveyard overlooking the first hole of his golf course for family members, according to the Washington Post. The former president has indicated he wished to be buried there as well. "Mr. Trump … specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property," his company wrote in a 2014 filing with the state.

First responders declared Ivana dead on the scene after finding her unresponsive on the stairs of her Upper East Side home on July 14.The New York City Medical Examiner revealed on July 15 that she died from "blunt force injuries" to her torso, and her fall was ruled an accident.

Ivana was planning a getaway with her best friend Nikki Haskell in the days leading up to her passing. Page Six reported that Haskell revealed it was Ivana's "first trip away since the pandemic," and she was afraid of "getting the virus."