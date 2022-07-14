Ivana Trump, First Wife of Former President Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died. Trump passed away Monday, July 11 at her New York City home, the Trump family confirmed. She was 73. At this time, further details about her passing, including a cause of death, have not been released. Ivana and the former president married in 1977 and shared three children – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Erik Trump.

In a statement to ABC News confirming her passing, the Trump family said, "our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." The statement went on to reflect on her life and the troubles the 73-year-old overcame, sharing, "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country." The family said Trump "taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren." The former president also released a statement paying tribute to his ex-wife.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he said, according to TMZ. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, Trump was a skiing prodigy worked as a model before moving to the United States. Due to her skiing talent, she was able to obtain an Austrian passport and leave the Communist Eastern bloc, first traveling to Canada before settling down in the U.S. Trump was the former president's first wife, the two marrying in 1977 following her marriage to Alfred Winklmayer from 1971 until 1973. They went on to welcome three children together. However, after 25 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1992 in a split that made national and tabloid news. Trump went on to marry Riccardo Mazzucchelli, whom she was wed to from 1995 until 1997, and later Rossano Rubicondi, whom she was married from 2008 until 2009. The former president was married to Marla Maples, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany Trump from 1993 until 1999 before tying the knot with his current wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, whom he shares 16-year-old son Barron Trump with.