Ivana Trump's Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been revealed, confirming many of the details floating around after the news broke Thursday. The 73-year-old had been reportedly suffering from cardiac symptoms in initial reports, but the New York City Medical Examiner revealed Trump died from "blunt force injuries" to her torso. According to PEOPLE, the fall has been ruled an accident.

Trump was discovered unresponsive on the stairs in her Upper East Side home on Thursday, with first responders pronouncing her dead on the scene. Before her passing, Trump had been planning a getaway with best friend Nikki Haskell. According to Page Six, Haskell revealed it was "her first trip away since the pandemic" and Trump was afraid of "getting the virus."

"She was my best friend. I met her the night she met Donald ... I can't even tell you how fabulous she was, just a great friend, and the most amazing, inspirational person," Haskell said.

Ex-husband and former president Donald Trump weighed in on the passing on his social network, Truth Social, while daughter Ivanka Trump posted a touching tribute on Instagram. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance," Trump wrote in the caption. "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Ivana and Donald Trump shared three children, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. The youngest son, Eric, revealed his tribute to his late mother on social media.

"Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," Eric Trump wrote. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."