‘It’s Changed Me’: Jeff Goldblum Reveals Major Life Change

Jeff Goldblum’s time on Wicked has changed him for good.

The 73-year-old actor, who plays the Wizard of Oz in the hit film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, revealed in a new interview with This Morning that his experience with Wicked inspired him to stop eating meat.

“It’s changed me,” Goldblum said. “After doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry.”

He added, “We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature too.”

Goldblum made his debut as the Wizard of Oz in last year’s blockbuster hit, which also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Wicked: For Good, the second film in the series, hits theaters on Nov. 21.

“It’s uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile and juicy and interesting and relevant roles for yourself at this period of time,” he said on This Morning about the experience of playing the Wizard.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Jeff Goldblum attends the “Wicked: For Good” European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Wicked earned 10 Academy Award nominations last year, taking home the win for best achievement in costume design and best achievement in production design. The film also grossed an impressive $750 million worldwide.

Director Jon M. Chu expressed just how special the filmmaking process behind Wicked has been to the audience at the European premiere of Wicked: For Good on Monday.

“It feels good to share this, finally, with you,” he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “Sometimes, making something that feels really big and dreaming bigger than you’ve ever dreamed before can feel lonely, but we were just outside on that yellow brick road, and I had Cynthia and Ari and Johnny, and we linked arm to arm, which we’ve never done before. Suddenly, that delusion that we had is very, very real, and I’m so lucky I get to share this movie with you guys.”

Wicked: For Good premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.