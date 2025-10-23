‘Euphoria’ Star to Play Iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ Character in ‘Wicked: For Good’

Wicked: For Good has cast a Euphoria star to voice a beloved and iconic Wizard of Oz character.

The movie’s official Instagram revealed that Colman Domingo will voice The Cowardly Lion in the much-anticipated film.

In a video, Domingo was surrounded by stuffed lions and told fans, “See you in Oz.” News of Domingo’s addition comes just days after director Jon M. Chu teased that a celebrated actor would voice the Cowardly Lion and admitted he reached out to him by way of a direct message on Instagram. He told Deadline, “I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the fuck not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

At the time of his interview with the outlet, he alluded to waiting until the red carpet to reveal the voice behind the lion, saying, “It’ll be wild” when he steps onto the carpet. What changed his mind to reveal Domingo as the voice ahead of the red carpet is unknown, but that just means fans won’t have to wonder for a month who it would have been.

Wicked: For Good’s ensemble cast is led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum also starring. Wicked: For Good hits theaters on Nov. 21, but Amazon is doing early screenings for Prime members on Nov. 17.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Colman Domingo has quite an extensive filmography, and he is certainly a celebrated actor. The Emmy winner can currently be seen recurring as Ali Muhamed in HBO’s Euphoria, which will finally return for its third season in spring 2026. He also stars in Netflix’s dramedy The Four Seasons, an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name. It was renewed for Season 2 in May, not long after it premiered.

Other notable credits include The Big Gay Sketch Show, Fear the Walking Dead, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Color Purple, Lucifer, The Twilight Zone, Rustin, Sing Sing, and more. Broadway credits include Well, Passing Strange, and The Scottsboro Boys. Domingo also wrote the book for the Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in 2018. Now he’ll be able to add Wicked: For Good to his filmography, and fans won’t want to miss it.