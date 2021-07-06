'It' Child Star Comes out as Bisexual

✖

It actor Jack Dylan Grazer is sharing his truth. The 17-year-old actor, who fans may also recognize from his role in the recently-released animated film Luca, opened up about his sexuality during an Instagram Live broadcast on Thursday, July 1. During the live stream, Grazer came out as bisexual before also updating his pronouns.

In video from the stream later shared to social media, the teen took part in a question-and-answer session with his 4.6 million Instagram followers. At one point during the broadcast, Grazer was candidly asked by a fan, "Are you gay?" The actor, with a smile on his face, was quick to respond, "I'm bi," before declaring, "Silenzio, Bruno!" a nod to Luca. After the broadcast, fans also noticed that the actor updated his Instagram page to include his pronouns, which are he or they.

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

Although just 17, Grazer has a long list of credits to their name. Grazer notably starred as a young Eddie Kaspbrak in 2017's It and the 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two, as well as Freddy Freeman in Shazam, a young Alex in the series Me, Myself and I, and Fraser Wilson in the HBO series We Are Who We Are. More recently, though, Grazer voiced Alberto Scorfano, a shape-shifting sea monster who becomes a human on dry land, in the Disney and Pixar film Luca. The film follows Grazer's character and Luca, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, as they leave the sea behind and explore the human world of Portorosso, Italy with the desire to obtain a Vespa. The film became an instant hit, and while many have compared Luca to an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale, director Enrico Casarosa said it is "all about platonic friendships," something Grazer seemed to agree with.

Speaking with CinemaBlend in June, Grazer told the outlet there is "no Call Me By Your Name in it," referencing the 2017 film coming-of-age romantic drama film. Grazer said Luca and Alfonso "are friends." However, of a potential sequel, Grazer replied that thinks it would "be cool if we got back together and fell in love."

Producer Andrea Warren, however, told Digital Spy they liked the idea that the metaphor of them being sea monsters "can apply to so many different things," adding that the film has a theme of "openness and showing oneself," as well as "community acceptance." Casarosa, meanwhile, told the outlet, "we hope that sea monster could be a metaphor for all sorts of feeling different… It felt like a wonderful way to talk about that and having to accept ourselves first, whatever way we feel different." Luca is now available for streaming on Disney+ with a subscription.

