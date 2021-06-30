Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in July 2021
Summer is officially here, and the temperatures aren’t the only thing rising in July, because so are the number of titles headed to streaming libraries. With the streaming wars heating up just as fast as the summer weather, all of the big name streamers – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ – are making big moves with their full lists of July 2021 titles.
Over at Netflix, July will be filled with a mix of licensed content, like the Austin Powers and Karate Kids films, and original titles, including the highly-anticipated Fear Street film triology, the fourth and final season of beloved series Atypical, and the sophomore run of teen drama Outer Banks. HBO Max, however, will be putting up some stiff competition thanks to its day-and-date rollout of Warner Bros. movies, with Space Jam: A New Legacy arriving in the middle of the month. Hulu, meanwhile, will stock its library with titles including Summer of Soul, the NBC special Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and the debut of American Horror Stories.
Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
July 1
NETFLIX
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Audible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors – NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k – NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve's Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 201
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi, 1982
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick 'R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won't Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
HULU
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin' With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let's be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
PRIME VIDEO
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2006)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
PEACOCK
3 Bears Christmas, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
A Single Shot, 2013
Abigail, 2019
After the Wizard, 2011
Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017
All Eyez on Me, 2017
And While We Were Here, 2012
Antz, 2017
Bad Teacher, 2011
Baked in Brooklyn 2016
Balls of Fury, 2007
Because I Said So, 2007
Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
Better Watch Out, 2016
Born on the Fourth of July, 1989
Boyz N The Hood, 1991
Cardboard Boxer, 2016
CarGo, 2017
Cavemen, 2013
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Daredevil, 2003
Darkman, 1990
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Deep Impact, 1998
Dino King, 2012 Do the Right Thing, 1989
Doomsday, 2008
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009
Fast Five, 2011
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
Finding Fish, 2017
Flashdance, 1983
Ghost Squad, 2014
Grown Ups, 2010
Grown Ups 2, 2013
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011
Hatched, 2015
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
I am Bolt, 2016
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007
In the Doghouse, 2014
Inception, 2010
Izzie’s Way Home, 2016
Jaws, 1975
Jaws 2, 1978
Jaws 3-D, 1983
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002
Junior, 1994
Jungle Bunch, 2017
Killing Escobar, 2021
King Kong, 2005
Knock Knock, 2015
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Megamind, 2021
Moon Man, 2013
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Non-Stop, 2014
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Princess and the Pony, 2011
Psycho, 1960
Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
Rain Man, 1988
Robin Hood, 2010
Role Models, 2008
The Adventure Club, 2017
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Birds, 1963
The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021
The Godfather I, 1972
The Godfather II, 1974
The Godfather III, 1990
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015
The Fast and the Fierce, 2017
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003
The Little Witch, 2018
The Magnificent Seven, 2016
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
The Rundown, 2003
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Skulls, 2000
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988
Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983
Snowtime, 2015
Spawn, 1997
Twins, 1988
Van Helsing, 2004
Walking Tall, 2004
Wanted, 2008
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7
Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12
Family Karma, Season 1
Magic City, Season 1-2
Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7
Mighty Ones, Season 2
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12
PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1
Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8
Very Cavallari, Season 3
Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4
World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2
July 2
NETFLIX
Snowpiercer
The 8th Night – NETFLIX FILM
Big Timber – NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – NETFLIX FILM
Haseen Dillruba – NETFLIX FILM
Mortel: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven's Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110 “Common Ground”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102
HBO MAX
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
HULU
Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
July 3
NETFLIX
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
HBO MAX
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2
HULU
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
PEACOCK
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012
July 4
NETFLIX
We The People – NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Leave No Trace (2018)
PEACOCK
WWE Icons: Lex Luger
WWE Icons: Revisited
July 6
NETFLIX
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 7
NETFLIX
Brick Mansions
This Little Love of Mine
Cat People – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dogs: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: '97 – NETFLIX SERIES
The War Next-door – NETFLIX SERIES
Major Grom: Plague Doctor – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Monsters At Work - Premiere Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”
Loki - New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends - Black Widow
HBO MAX
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
PEACOCK
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Arpo, Season 1
Gecko’s Garage, Season 1
Go Buster, Season 1
Little Baby Bum, Season 1
Morphie, Season 2
Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1
Supa Strikas, Season 1-3
T-Rex Ranch, Season 1
The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1
Snowtime, 2015
The Saddle Club, Season 1-3
July 8
NETFLIX
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon (2017)
July 9
NETFLIX
Atypical: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Biohackers: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Cook of Castamar – NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – NETFLIX FILM
How I Became a Superhero – NETFLIX FILM
Last Summer – NETFLIX FILM
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Virgin River: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow - Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 209 “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
HBO MAX
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
HULU
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World... (2013)
Moffie (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Our Friend (2019)
Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
PEACOCK
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 26-27
July 12
HBO MAX
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
HULU
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
July 14
NETFLIX
A Classic Horror Story – NETFLIX FILM
The Guide to the Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM
Gunpowder Milkshake – NETFLIX FILM
Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Unorthodox Life – NETFLIX SERIES
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Loki - Finale
Monsters At Work - Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
HULU
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American (2015)
PEACOCK
Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
July 15
NETFLIX
A Perfect Fit – NETFLIX FILM
BEASTARS: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Amanda – NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
PEACOCK
Signs, 2002
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Happening, 2008
The Village, 2004
Unbreakable, 2000
Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
July 16
NETFLIX
The Beguiled
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Deep – NETFLIX FILM
Explained: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – NETFLIX FILM
Johnny Test – NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 210 “The Transformation”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112 "Rescue On Ryloth"
HBO MAX
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
HULU
McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
APPLE TV+
Schmigadoon!
PEACOCK
The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)
’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021
Ray, 2004
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
July 17
NETFLIX
Cosmic Sin
HBO MAX
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 21
NETFLIX
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Chernobyl 1986 – NETFLIX FILM
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sexy Beasts – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”
Behind The Attraction - All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work - Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”
PEACOCK
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
July 22
NETFLIX
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
HULU
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
PEACOCK
Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)
July 23
NETFLIX
A Second Chance: Rivals! – NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled – NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky – NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North – NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover – NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation – NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks - Premiere
Stuntman - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211 “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 “Infested”
HBO MAX
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart) (HBO)
APPLE TV+
Ted Lasso: Season 2
PEACOCK
Snapped, Season 9
July 26
NETFLIX
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
HBO MAX
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Artist (2011)
July 27
NETFLIX
All American: Season 3
The Operative
Mighty Express: Season 4
HBO MAX
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
July 28
NETFLIX
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
Bartkowiak – NETFLIX FILM
The Snitch Cartel: Origins – NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
DISNEY+
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work - Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
July 29
NETFLIX
Resort to Love – NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom – NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
The Resort (2021)
PEACOCK
The Croods, 2013
July 30
NETFLIX
Centaurworld – NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Mercenary – NETFLIX FILM
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise - Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212 "Second Chances"
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114 “War Mantle”
HBO MAX
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
APPLE TV+
Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson
July 31
NETFLIX
The Vault