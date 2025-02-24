‘Island Boys’ Rapper Franky Venegas Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

One half of the Island Boys, Franky Venegas, has once again been arrested on gun and drug charges after being arrested on similar charges in 2023 and 2024. On Sunday, the 23-year-old Venegas (known as Kodiyakredd) was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a controlled substance, according to TMZ.

The sheriff’s report from Collier County, Florida, says officers pulled over a yellow Corvette that ran a stop sign. A woman was driving the car with Venegas as the passenger, and a “plastic baggy” of pills was found on the passenger side after the officer asked them to exit the vehicle.

The bag contained seven pills of Oxycodone and five Oxycodone and Acetaminophen pills. Venegas claimed to have a prescription for the pills, which he did not have with him.

A later search found a brown handbag with a handgun and a plastic straw. The gun, which was spray-painted blue, had no identifying serial numbers. The plastic straw, which was cut, had a white powdery substance inside.

Franky Venegas and his twin brother, Alex, became infamous figures online after their song I’m an Island Boy went massively viral on TikTok. The pair is mostly famous for their feuds with other social media personalities like Jake Paul or public figures like Kevin Hart. Hart and Snoop Dogg famously mocked the Island Boys on their NYE comedy special, 2021 and Done.

There is currently no word on sentencing for Franky Venegas’ latest run-in with the law.