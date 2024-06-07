Island Boys Rapper Arrested Again: Franky Venegas Facing Numerous Charges in Florida

Island Boys rapper Franky Venegas is facing numerous charges following his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last month. A year after he was arrested for domestic battery, the 22-year-old, also known as Kodiyakredd, was taken into police custody and booked into the Broward County Jail on Friday, May 24 on charges including operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, false ID provided to a law enforcement officer, and reckless driving, according to TMZ.

The incident began when Venegas was spotted speeding behind the wheel of a yellow Corvette Stingray on May 24, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ Hip Hop. Police said they witnessed the musician speed into a parking lot and shortly after received a report about the vehicle and another gray vehicle "near multiple people armed with guns." When officers responded to the scene, Venegas allegedly impersonated his twin brother, identifying himself as Alex. Police were able to determine that Venegas was not being truthful when they ran a background check, which indicated that the musician did not have a valid driver's license, and located his state ID.

Venegas was taken into police custody on three driving-related offenses. He was booked into the Broward County Jail. According to ABC Miami affiliate Local10, Venegas was released on $800 bond the following day.

Amid his arrest, Venegas' brother showed his support. In a TikTok video, Alex, better known as Flyysoulja, reportedly wrote "Free him," though he did not add further context.

The May 24 arrest marked Venegas' latest run-in with the law. Back in May 2023, the musician was arrested in Pompano Beach on a charge of domestic battery. Venegas was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend after she allegedly threatened to break up with him. The victim was treated at a hospital for numerous injuries to her chin, legs, and arms after Venegas was accused of slapping her and pushing her into a pool at the Airbnb they were staying at. Venegas later posted to Instagram stating that the incident was "not what it seems." According to court records, the misdemeanor battery case was dropped on May 16 of that year.

Venegas is best known as one half of the hip-hop duo and TikTok stars the Island Boys. The group rose to fame in 2021 following the release of their hit song "I'm An Island Boy," which has more than 24 million YouTube views and later became the topic of the Peacock special 21 and Done by Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.