Is ‘Star Wars’ Actress Daisy Ridley Engaged to Boyfriend Tom Bateman?

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and her Murder on the Orient Express co-star Tom Bateman have sparked engagement rumors. While Ridley appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday, she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger. She was also seen wearing the same ring the day before as she walked around New York City.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ridley, 27, and Bateman, 30, met while making Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, reports Extra. The couple reportedly moved in together in London back in February.

To fan the flames of the engagement rumors, a source told The Sun that Bateman recently introduced the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star as his fiancee when he was in Chicago.

“Tom introduced Daisy to staff at a Chicago hairdresser’s as his fiancée,” the source said. “They were kissing and cuddling and it looked as though she had a ring on her finger.”

Ridley has been busy promoting her new film, Claire McCarthy’s Ophelia, co-starring Naomi Watts and Clive Owen. The film opened on Friday and tells the story of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet from the perspective of Ophelia.

If Ridley is engaged to Bateman, do not expect an announcement on social media. Ridley left Instagram in 2016 after she was bombarded with criticism for supporting victims of gun violence.

“I honestly think now with social media and stuff, it’s great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight,” Ridley told BuzzFeed News. “I don’t really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don’t want to read your thing!”

Ridley said she does not plan on returning any time soon.

“Cut off like a Skywalker limb,” she joked, adding, “Also, when I want to see what my pals are up to, you can just Google it and go to Instagram.”

Ridley went on to praise Selena Gomez for using social media as a platform to raise awareness of mental health. She said social media could be useful “in places where terrible things are happening and they’re cutting off information.”

“It’s great in that respect for people who are in serious and dire situations to be able to be communicating… but for the most part I think — no, no, no,” Ridley added.

Ridley will be seen as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the nine-movie Skywalker Saga, on Dec. 20. The actress confirmed to BuzzFeed she would not appear in the next trilogies Disney is working on.

Bateman was seen in last year’s Vanity Fair miniseries and will star in Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile.

Photo credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Disney