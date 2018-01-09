Is Kylie Jenner Moving to New York After Being Dumped by Travis Scott?

Celebrity skeptics are doubting reports that Kylie Jenner, dumped and pregnant, is moving to New York.

This week, the British publication Heat reported that the allegedly pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member was changing coasts after a split from boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie really thought her future was with Travis and the baby, so the split came as a huge surprise,” a source said.

“She’s going through a very dark time with her mood swings and changing body shape, plus her romance is in ruins, so she’s decided she needs a change and has always loved New York,” the source added.

But sources such as Gossip Cop are calling the report false, pointing out that if Jenner was truly in a dark place, she would likely stay in Calabasas to get the support of her family, with whom she is very close.

The lauded rumor-debunking site also pointed to how private both Jenner and Scott have been about their relationship and alleged pregnancy.

“Clearly they’ve preferred to keep their personal life private all along, which makes it hard to believe a real ‘source’ would be leaking information to a British tabloid,” the site said, adding, “There isn’t any actual scandal, unless you count these false reports.”

A report by Radar claiming the two broke up has also been called false by sources who spoke to PEOPLE last week, who said the couple’s recent distance has been due to Scott’s touring schedule, not any lack of love.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off. Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @yashar